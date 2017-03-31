DA urges parties to put differences aside and help impeach Zuma

The party has on a number of occasions tabled the motion before Parliament without success.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on political parties to set aside their personal interest and support the party in its motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in the wake of his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

The DA says Zuma’s decision to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy Mcebisi Jonas should be a rallying call for South Africans to unite in defense of the Constitution.

Spokesperson Mabine Seabe says this motion is the most powerful message it can send.

“A motion of no confidence is the most powerful message we can send to the president that no longer would we support or no longer would Parliament support your mismanagement of the economy and mismanagement of the country.

“And equally so, as political parties, we must put our narrow differences aside.”

Meanwhile, there’s been concern as to how the financial industry will react to newly appointed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, considering his experience in that ministry.

Economist Russel Lamberti says he cannot imagine a good outlook for the economy in the wake of the axing of Gordhan and Jonas.

Lamberti says the country may be in for a rough couple of weeks, with the rand reacting the same way it did when former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene was removed or even worse.

“The likelihood is that the foreign investment community, the local investment community are going to see it in a very bad light and it looks like we’re in for another rough ride. It looks like a repeat of December 2015 but this time maybe more rougher.”

URGENT MEETING AT LUTHULI HOUSE

On Thursday, the president called a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC)’s top six in the capital amidst speculations that he could be changing his Cabinet.

Gordhan, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Peterson, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom have all been axed.

Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is the new Finance Minister, his deputy is former Prasa Board chair Sfiso Buthelezi, who replaces Mcebisi Jonas.

The new Minister of Energy is former MP Mmamoloko Kubayi, the Tourism Minister has been replaced by his deputy Thokozile Xasa, former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi is now the Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Former deputy minister of that department, Ayanda Dladla, takes over as Communications Minister.

Hlengiwe Mkhize is the new Minister of Home Affairs - she was deputy Minister for Telecommunications.

The new Sports Minister is former Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Fikile Mbalula is the new Minister of Police. He was the Sports Minister and has previously served as police deputy minister.

He takes over from Nathi Nhleko who is now the Public Works Minister.

The new Minister of Transport replacing Peters is Joe Maswanganyi. He hails from Limpopo and once served as Sports MEC.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)