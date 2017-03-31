Basa: Cabinet reshuffle not in SA's best interests

The Banking Association of South Africa says that President Zuma’s decision to fire Pravin Gordhan and the removal of additional Cabinet ministers is of extreme concern for the whole of South Africa.

Basa's Cas Coovadia says that President Jacob Zuma’s decision to fire Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas and the removal of additional Cabinet ministers is of extreme concern for the whole of South Africa.

“The actions of the president have put our country into turmoil at a time that the country is trying to come together to address the problems we face.

“We have no choice but to say this reshuffle is not in the best interests of the country. We are also left with little choice but to question the motives behind this action,” the statement said.

The association has in the past voiced its concerns regarding the actions of the president following the removal of former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

“The president’s actions directly undermine the significant progress made in the last 18 months towards building confidence in our country.”

CHANGES

Deputy Arts and Culture Minister Rejoice Mabudafhasi and deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas are deputies that have been fired.

The new deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is former Limpopo Sports MEC Dipuo Letsatsi Duba.

The deputy Minister for Finance is Sifiso Buthelezi and MP and former Prasa board chairperson.

Former Transport Minister Ben Martins has made a return to government, this time as Public Enterprise deputy minister.

Former deputy Police Minister Maggie Sotyu is now the deputy Minister of Arts and Culture.

Former deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Gratitude Magwanishe is now the Trade and Industry deputy minister, replacing Mzwandile Masina.

Member of Parliament Thando Mahambehlala is now the deputy Minister of Communications.

Deputy Minister of Small Business Development Elizabeth Thabethe is now deputy in the tourism ministry.

Member of Parliament Bongani Mkongi is the deputy Minister of Police.

Former deputy Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is now deputy Minister of telecommunications.

And Member of Parliament Nomathemba November is now the deputy Minister of Small Business Development.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)