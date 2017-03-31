Ahmed Kathrada memorial service postponed

Government has given no reason for calling off the memorial service which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The official memorial service of the anti-apartheid activist and struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada has been postponed until further notice.

A statement released a few minutes ago by government says the service has been postponed until further notice.

It was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus.

Kathrada died on Tuesday at the age of 87 and he was laid to rest at the Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg on Wednesday.