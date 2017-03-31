After mass Cabinet reshuffle, Zuma visits Eastern Cape

The president told an audience in Mbizana that his administration is "very busy trying to fix what is wrong with the country".

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has delivered a short speech at a rural deployment hub in the Eastern Cape - reportedly telling the audience in Mbizana that he was rushing back to Gauteng as there were "a lot of things to do".

He also said that his administration is "very busy trying to fix what is wrong with the country".

The Presidency has released a statement outlining Zuma's plans for the next few days.

According to a Presidency statement, Zuma is scheduled to, for the first time since his Cabinet reshuffle, interact with members of the public in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

This interaction is part of the launch of the Mbizana Rural Enterprise Development Hub under the OR Tambo centenary project in Mbizana.

At the same time a lot more activity is underay with political parties and civil rights organisations hosting press briefings to inform the public after a revolt after the president's decision.

Zuma is also expected to visit Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday before travelling to Pretoria and Johannesburg for other public engagements on Tuesday and Thursday.

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)