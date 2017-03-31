After mass Cabinet reshuffle, Zuma visits Eastern Cape
The president told an audience in Mbizana that his administration is "very busy trying to fix what is wrong with the country".
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has delivered a short speech at a rural deployment hub in the Eastern Cape - reportedly telling the audience in Mbizana that he was rushing back to Gauteng as there were "a lot of things to do".
He also said that his administration is "very busy trying to fix what is wrong with the country".
The Presidency has released a statement outlining Zuma's plans for the next few days.
According to a Presidency statement, Zuma is scheduled to, for the first time since his Cabinet reshuffle, interact with members of the public in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
This interaction is part of the launch of the Mbizana Rural Enterprise Development Hub under the OR Tambo centenary project in Mbizana.
At the same time a lot more activity is underay with political parties and civil rights organisations hosting press briefings to inform the public after a revolt after the president's decision.
Zuma is also expected to visit Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday before travelling to Pretoria and Johannesburg for other public engagements on Tuesday and Thursday.
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Briefing on Kathrada’s memorial service
-
DA in court trying to get interdict against Cabinet reshuffle
-
Dlamini misses ConCourt deadline - AGAIN!
-
Ahmed Kathrada memorial service will go ahead
-
Gordhan: Claims I tried to discredit govt abroad are sickening
-
The last goodbye: Gordhan & Jonas say farewell
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.