WesBank referred to tribunal over unfair credit practice
A probe by the National Credit Regulator shows the vehicle financing house lured consumers into handing over their cars, which contravenes the National Credit Act.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Credit Regulator has referred WesBank to the National Consumer Tribunal for alleged breaches of the National Credit Act around vehicle financing.
An investigation by the credit regulator shows the vehicle financing house lured consumers into handing over their cars, which contravenes the credit act.
The act provides for defaulting consumers to return their cars voluntarily.
The regulator’s Jacqueline Peters says: “What we’re saying is that this process that is being followed by WesBank, where their debt collection agencies are obviously trying to entice consumers to relinquish the possession of their motor vehicle, really undermines the voluntary nature of the surrender process.”
More in Local
-
[WATCH] SACP: Zuma confirmed plans to fire Gordhan
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking the Gordhan-Gupta bank case
-
'Zuma considers stepping down early in deal to oust Gordhan'
-
Mkhwebane tells MPs she needs R1bn budget
-
Mkhize: ANC in policy discussions to boost SA economy
-
Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service to be held on Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.