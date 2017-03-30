WCED increases security after pupil shot at CT school
The 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a fellow pupil will remain in the care of his parents until his next court appearance.
CAPE TOWN – A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a fellow pupil at a Bishop Lavis school will remain in the care of his parents until his next court appearance.
The boy appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.
He allegedly shot another teen in the leg at the Bishops School of Skills on Monday.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has hired extra security guards to patrol the school premises.
The WCED’s Jessica Shelver says: “Four additional security guards will be deployed to the school until the end of the term, after which they’ll receive holiday security. We have also requested that the South African Police Service increase visibility until the end of the school term.”
More in Local
-
Home Affairs cracks down on corruption in dept
-
Activists, Gauteng MEC march against rape in Johannesburg
-
SA launches first Bio-atlas
-
Mkhwebane: Lack of resources hindering work
-
Unicef hopes employee who went missing on Table Mountain is found
-
Ekurhuleni municipal Speaker broke law by calling police - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.