WCED increases security after pupil shot at CT school

CAPE TOWN – A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a fellow pupil at a Bishop Lavis school will remain in the care of his parents until his next court appearance.

The boy appeared in the Bishop Lavis magistrates court on Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.

He allegedly shot another teen in the leg at the Bishops School of Skills on Monday.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has hired extra security guards to patrol the school premises.

The WCED’s Jessica Shelver says: “Four additional security guards will be deployed to the school until the end of the term, after which they’ll receive holiday security. We have also requested that the South African Police Service increase visibility until the end of the school term.”