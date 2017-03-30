Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service to be held on Saturday

The Presidency is leading the planning for the official service and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the key message on behalf of government.

JOHANNESBURG- A memorial service for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada will be held on Saturday at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus.

President Jacob Zuma declared a special official funeral for Kathrada and flags are flying at half-mast at every police station until Saturday evening.

The man known to many simply as Uncle Kathy died on Tuesday morning at the age of 87. And he was buried on Wednesday at Westpark Cemetery.

At the funeral service, Kgalema Mothlante was given a standing ovation when he quoted Uncle Kathy's letter to President Jacob Zuma asking him to resign.

Zuma did not attending Wednesday’s proceedings. He released a statement saying he would honour the wishes of the Kathrada family.

WATCH: The moment Motlanthe quoted Kathrada’s letter calling on Zuma to resign

