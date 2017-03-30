Trudon fraud suspect Adriaan van Vuuren commits suicide

The top racehorse owner and former Trudon IT manager allegedly defrauded the Telkom subsidiary of R500 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged fraudster, top racehorse owner and former Trudon IT manager Adriaan van Vuuren has committed suicide.

Van Vuuren allegedly defrauded Telkom subsidiary Trudon of R500 million.

It’s understood he took his own life in Pretoria this afternoon.

His lawyer has confirmed that they had arranged with the Hawks serious commercial crime investigating team that he would hand himself over to appear in court and they were awaiting a date for a court appearance.

It’s alleged that between 2007 and 2016, the top racehorse owner fraudulently created invoices to pay a supplier for it services required by Trudon on behalf of Telkom.

Trudon transferred funds into an account owned by his accomplice Sonja Joubert who is believed to have fled to New Zealand.

Telkom has declined to comment and the hawks are yet to respond.