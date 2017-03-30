Scopa intends keeping close eye on social grants payments process

Themba Godi says the committee will closely monitor the South African Social Security Agency to ensure it complies with a Constitutional Court order to take over social grant payments next year.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) intends keeping a close eye on the social grant payment process.

“Clearly there’s a lot of unanswered questions about the relationship between CPS and some officials in Sassa, Social Development as well as the Minister Bathabile Dlamini herself.”

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court ruled current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services, should continue paying grants for now.

For weeks there was uncertainty over whether 17 million people would receive their grants next month.

