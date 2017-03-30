SA Reserve Bank, Registrar of Banks support Gordhan application in Gupta case

The institutions have told the court that an order confirming the powers of the Finance Minister would bring stability and certainty to the sector.

PRETORIA – The South African Reserve Bank governor and the Registrar of Banks have told the court that an order confirming the powers of the Finance Minister would bring stability and certainty to the sector.

This was among the submissions in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has asked the court to rule that he doesn’t have the authority to intervene in the dispute between Gupta-owned companies and the banks.

The country’s big four financial institutions cut ties with the family’s companies about a year ago, citing reputational risk.

In court on Wednesday, the central bank governor and the Registrar of Banks are in support of Gordhan’s application.

Their advocate Wim Trengove told the court that a declaratory order would bring clarity on the minister’s powers in relation to banks and their clients.

He says not only will it resolve the current dispute but it would also bring certainty on the scope and risk of political interference in the banking sector.

Oakbay’s Advocate Cedric Puckrin argued that the matter is moot and courts don't only give declaratory orders in matters which are purely academic and abstract, which is the present case.

He added that the companies never said Gordhan was obliged to act, they simply asked for help because jobs were at stake.

Judgment has been reserved.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)