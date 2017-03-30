Mkhwebane tells MPs she needs R1bn budget
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office cannot fulfill its constitutional and legal mandate because it does not have enough funds.
CAPE TOWN – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told Parliament she needs a budget of at least a billion rand.
For this financial year, her budget stands at just over R300 million.
Mkhwebane and top officials from her office are briefing the justice portfolio committee.
The Public Protector has appealed to Members of Parliament (MPs) for a bigger budget.
“For us to be fully operational, with our structure being fully funded, only 50% of our staff are funded, it’s around R1 billion to stay afloat. I know it might be scary, but it’s a reality.”
Seventy-eight percent of Mkhwebane’s R301 million budget goes on salaries.
Her budget is set to rise to R337 million by 2019.
Mkhwebane says her office cannot fulfill its constitutional and legal mandate because it does not have enough funds.
During her seven-year term, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela repeatedly asked Parliament for additional funding but found little support.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
