Mkhize: ANC in policy discussions to boost SA economy
The ANC treasurer general says growing the economy should be at the core of the country's radical transformation.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Zweli Mkhize says South Africa needs an economy that will sustain the aspirations of all people in the country.
Mkhize was addressing delegates at the Construction Summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Thursday.
Mkhize says the ANC is currently in policy discussions and one of the major discussions has been around how to boost South Africa’s ailing economy.
“It looks at how we can help the South African economy to recover and how to make it grow.”
Mkhize says skills transfer is a radical part of economic transformation.
The treasurer general says citizens need hope and cannot rely on government alone.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
