Malema: ConCourt must give direction to Parliament on Zuma

The EFF leader says the highest court is surely in a position to instruct Parliament to fulfil its constitutional mandate regarding the president.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says just as the Constitutional Court can supervise the issuing of social grants through the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), it can surely instruct Parliament to fulfil its constitutional mandate regarding the president.

Malema briefed the media outside the Constitutional Court after delivering an application to force the legislature to take action against President Jacob Zuma.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court gave an order in the Sassa debacle.

It ordered the state organ and service provider Cash Paymaster Services to fulfil their constitutional obligation to ensure the payment of social grants from 1 April for 12 months.

Malema wants the court to also give direction to Parliament.

"If the Constitutional Court can supervise a parastatal like Sassa, what's stopping it from supervising Parliament?"

He says the court must issue an instruction.

"We are not abandoning our responsibility and asking the court to do what we parliamentarians must do, which is the removal of President Zuma."

He says it can't be that the court found that Zuma failed to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution - and he remains in office.