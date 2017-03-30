Malema: ConCourt must give direction to Parliament on Zuma
The EFF leader says the highest court is surely in a position to instruct Parliament to fulfil its constitutional mandate regarding the president.
JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says just as the Constitutional Court can supervise the issuing of social grants through the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), it can surely instruct Parliament to fulfil its constitutional mandate regarding the president.
Malema briefed the media outside the Constitutional Court after delivering an application to force the legislature to take action against President Jacob Zuma.
Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court gave an order in the Sassa debacle.
It ordered the state organ and service provider Cash Paymaster Services to fulfil their constitutional obligation to ensure the payment of social grants from 1 April for 12 months.
Malema wants the court to also give direction to Parliament.
"If the Constitutional Court can supervise a parastatal like Sassa, what's stopping it from supervising Parliament?"
He says the court must issue an instruction.
"We are not abandoning our responsibility and asking the court to do what we parliamentarians must do, which is the removal of President Zuma."
He says it can't be that the court found that Zuma failed to uphold, protect and defend the Constitution - and he remains in office.
More in Local
-
SACP slams state security organs for playing politics
-
Kganyago: Recent political events hurting economic outlook
-
'President Zuma can't do what he likes'
-
Sarb: Why we didn't ok purchase of bank to Gupta-linked company
-
Trudon fraud suspect Adriaan van Vuuren commits suicide
-
Government to go ahead with Karoo shale gas exploration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.