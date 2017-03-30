Home Affairs cracks down on corruption in dept
The Home Affairs Department says 166 people have been arrested for corruption since the inception of its Operation Bvisa Masina in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says 166 people have been arrested for corruption since the inception of its Operation Bvisa Masina in 2015.
This includes 86 government officials and 80 members of the public.
A joint investigation between the department and the Hawks lead to the arrest of 10 police officers, five Home Affairs officials and three members of the public for corruption at the Ficksburg border.
It's alleged that the suspects are involved in the fraudulent endorsement of documents for Basotho nationals in exchange for cash.
The department's Mayihlome Tshwete says they expect to uncover the number of people given illegal entry into the country through this syndicate in the coming weeks.
“We will also look into whether we can charge the people who entered the country wrongfully.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
WCED increases security after pupil shot at CT school
-
Activists, Gauteng MEC march against rape in Johannesburg
-
SA launches first Bio-atlas
-
Mkhwebane: Lack of resources hindering work
-
Unicef hopes employee who went missing on Table Mountain is found
-
Ekurhuleni municipal Speaker broke law by calling police - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.