Home Affairs cracks down on corruption in dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says 166 people have been arrested for corruption since the inception of its Operation Bvisa Masina in 2015.

This includes 86 government officials and 80 members of the public.

A joint investigation between the department and the Hawks lead to the arrest of 10 police officers, five Home Affairs officials and three members of the public for corruption at the Ficksburg border.

It's alleged that the suspects are involved in the fraudulent endorsement of documents for Basotho nationals in exchange for cash.

The department's Mayihlome Tshwete says they expect to uncover the number of people given illegal entry into the country through this syndicate in the coming weeks.

“We will also look into whether we can charge the people who entered the country wrongfully.”

