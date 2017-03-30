City of CT to prioritise informal settlements in upcoming financial year

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it wants to prioritise informal settlements in the upcoming financial year.

Mayor Patricia de Lille tabled the municipality’s R44.3 billion draft budget for the 2017/2018 financial year during a council sitting on Wednesday.

The budget will be out for public participation from next week before councillors vote on it in May.

The bulk of the city’s budget will go to the informal settlements, water and sanitation services directorate.

Included is R10 million to accommodate the growth of informal settlements and R50 million for future infrastructure projects.

Finance Mayco member Johan van der Merwe says the capital budget will address infrastructure concerns.

“You’ll R38 million to upgrade Kalkfontein, Philippi R35 million. If you carry on to water and sanitation you’ll see that R142 million will go to the extension to waste water treatment plants.”

The Transport and Urban Development Authority tasked with city planning will be allocated over R1.8 billion in the coming financial year.

The safety and security directorate will receive just over R180 million.

