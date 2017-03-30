Cape Town police investigating several child murders

In the latest incident, a man is being questioned in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchell’s Plain.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are investigating several child murders and acts of violence against children this month.

In the latest incident, a man is being questioned in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchell’s Plain.

Her body was found on Tuesday a day after she was reported missing.

In an incident that appears similar to the Arendse murder, a 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Rene Roman from Lavender Hill.

Her body was found near her home last week after she had been missing for 11 days.

Schools grounds were also not safe.

A grade 11 pupil at Eerste River High was stabbed to death by a fellow learner earlier this month and security measures at the Bishop Lavis School of Skills were increased after a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded there earlier this week.

In another incident, two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Hanover Park boy a week ago.

