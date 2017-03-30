Cape Town police investigating several child murders
In the latest incident, a man is being questioned in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arendse in Mitchell’s Plain.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town police are investigating several child murders and acts of violence against children this month.
Her body was found on Tuesday a day after she was reported missing.
In an incident that appears similar to the Arendse murder, a 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Rene Roman from Lavender Hill.
Her body was found near her home last week after she had been missing for 11 days.
Schools grounds were also not safe.
A grade 11 pupil at Eerste River High was stabbed to death by a fellow learner earlier this month and security measures at the Bishop Lavis School of Skills were increased after a 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded there earlier this week.
In another incident, two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Hanover Park boy a week ago.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
