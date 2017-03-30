Cabinet to clarify details of meeting
The meeting came as speculation continues that President Jacob Zuma is preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africans will know on Thursday what was on the agenda of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting in Pretoria.
The president moved the start of the meeting from the morning to later in the afternoon to allow ministers time to attend the funeral of African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.
The meeting came as speculation continues that the president is preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet.
Cabinet spokesperson Donald Liphoko told Eyewitness News he could not divulge the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
He did support the Presidency’s statement that the meeting was an ordinary routine one that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.
Although this was the first Cabinet gathering since President Jacob Zuma instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to cancel his investment promotion roadshow and come home with immediate effect, the Presidency insists the only thing different about Wednesday’s meeting was that it simply moved from the morning to the afternoon.
The Cabinet spokesperson indicated there would be a briefing on Thursday to communicate the resolutions of the meeting.
