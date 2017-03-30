Bradley Carnell lands NY Red Bulls assistant coach job
Carnell says Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza gave him his blessings for the new role.
JOHANNESBURG – Newly appointed New York Red Bulls assistant coach Bradley Carnell says he got the job with the Major League Soccer side through his European connections.
Carnell left Orlando Pirates last month, where he also served as an assistant.
“The organisation concerned is the Red Bulls franchise, so my meetings, all the negotiations were held in Europe, in Germany and under that banner I was invited because they were looking for an assistant coach at the time, and things just happened.
“It was the right timing, the right phone call and the next thing I was jumping on the plane and obviously getting the grace from the chairman.”
He says he made a quick impression on the Red Bulls management.
“They wouldn’t sign anybody who they didn’t have trust, faith and confidence in. I spent many hours on the phone with the guys from New York and their coach and their assistance and later the head himself phoned me and said this is the right man to go with.”
Meanwhile, Carnell believes the national team is in a bad space and needs to sort out the coaching problem soon.
South African Football Association is yet to appoint Shakes Mashaba’s replacement, with several names being bandied about.
Carnell says Muhsin Ertugral would have been a good choice for the position.
“I think Muhsin would have been a great national coach, I think, from what I learnt from him in the few months that I was together with him. I must agree, I picked it up on social media today why he should have been the national team coach as he fitted the profile.
“I think I’ll have to agree with some of the readers out there that maybe Muhsin was a great solution to be a national team coach.”
Carnell says Bafana Bafana needs to win more games that matter.
“I know we’ve gone on an unbeaten run, I think of 17 games, but it’s the official games where we kind of struggle time to time and where it counts. You can check the records basically, when last did we qualify for important soccer events.
“There’s great potential in the junior national teams and if only they can play more often to get better.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
