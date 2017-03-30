Popular Topics


Activists, Gauteng MEC march against rape in Johannesburg

In the last few months, several women said they were robbed and raped by a group of men in a Quantum minibus taxi in the Roodeport and Soweto areas.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, together with activists, march against rape on 30 March 2017. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activists for women's rights and various organisations marched alongside Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Thursday to raise their voice against the rape of women, especially in taxi related incidents.

In the last few months, several women said they were robbed and raped by a group of men in either a white or grey Quantum minibus taxi in the Roodeport and Soweto areas.

Marchers gathered at the Southgate Mall taxi rank where Nkosi-Malobane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters.

The National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele said drivers would not allow a gang of criminals to damage the taxi industry's reputation.

“We have increased our visibility in terms of our patrol squads.”

Taxi drivers and activists were expected to march to the Booysens Police Station to sign a pledge to protect female commuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

