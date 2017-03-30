Activists, Gauteng MEC march against rape in Johannesburg

In the last few months, several women said they were robbed and raped by a group of men in a Quantum minibus taxi in the Roodeport and Soweto areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Activists for women's rights and various organisations marched alongside Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Thursday to raise their voice against the rape of women, especially in taxi related incidents.

In the last few months, several women said they were robbed and raped by a group of men in either a white or grey Quantum minibus taxi in the Roodeport and Soweto areas.

Marchers gathered at the Southgate Mall taxi rank where Nkosi-Malobane interacted with taxi drivers and commuters.

The National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele said drivers would not allow a gang of criminals to damage the taxi industry's reputation.

“We have increased our visibility in terms of our patrol squads.”

Taxi drivers and activists were expected to march to the Booysens Police Station to sign a pledge to protect female commuters.

#TaxiRape Santaco: We are saying not in our name. We need to screen drivers before we employ them.

ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2017

#TaxiRape Several activist and organizations are marching from Joburg prison to raise awareness about the importance of protecting women. pic.twitter.com/Gy8hpaeIl3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2017

#TaxiRape Marchers have arrived at the taxi rank at South Gate mall.

ML pic.twitter.com/5W7EExWVMs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 30, 2017

