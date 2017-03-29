Zuma must not allow volatile markets to dictate his hiring, firing - ANCYL

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) says President Jacob Zuma must not allow volatile markets to dictate to him who he should hire and fire.

On Monday the rand immediately lost 3% against the dollar when Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to immediately return from his investors roadshow in London.

The Competition Commission is investigating 17 banks accused of currency manipulation involving the rand, probing evidence that they faked bids to distort supply and demand.

The ANCYL says Gordhan continues to be buoyed by the currency market which has been exposed to be corrupted by profit-driven interests who harbour political agendas.

Spokesperson Njabulo Nzuza says the markets can no longer be trusted as a barometer of the international world’s reaction to political decisions back home.

“There’s no reason for the markets to respond in a negative way, even if Gordhan was to be removed, because this country is run on the basis of the ANC policy. It is not as if the ANC is going out of government and therefore there will be a certain shift in the policies of the organisation – no!”

PROFESSIONAL GORDHAN

On the third day of anxiety over a possible Cabinet reshuffle, the finance minister says he is dealing with the mounting pressure “in a professional manner”.

Gordhan was speaking on the sidelines of Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral service at Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation’s Neeshan Balton shared how the late stalwart would have wanted to support Gordhan’s court case and his death has come at a difficult time for the country.

The majority of the ANC’s top six and cabinet ministers attended Uncle Kathy’s funeral, except for President Zuma who said he was asked by the family not to come.

With mounting speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent, Gordhan says he will open a new chapter if he is sacked as finance minister.

Gordhan received a standing ovation earlier and told reporters that despite uncertainty around his future, he is someone Uncle Kathy viewed as morally upright.

With the country on standby for any possible political moves, secretary general Gwede Mantashe says he knows nothing.

“There’s no reshuffle that I’ve heard of, maybe I'll be given more information.”

