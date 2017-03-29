Western Cape govt to monitor Sassa grant payments
Doubts were cast over Sassa’s operations after it failed to appoint a new service provider to take over from Cash Paymaster Services.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says due to the South Africa Social Security Agency's (Sassa) track record, it will be conducting site visits to ensure beneficiaries receive their payments on Monday.
Doubts were cast over Sassa’s operations after it failed to appoint a new service provider to take over from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), whose contract was supposed to end this March.
The Constitutional Court, however, recently extended the contract with CPS for a further 12 months.
Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says: “Because of Sassa’s track record, we want to ensure that money is paid on 3 April and to check that machines are working. These are the experiences we’ve had over the years.”
The Social Development Department and Sassa announced that payments would be made on 3 April as 1 April falls on a Saturday.
“Considering that 1 April 2017 is a Saturday and for this reason, as in all occasions when the grant payment date falls over a weekend, Sassa pay points will not open.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
DA concerned by number of schoolgirl sexual offence cases reported to police
-
OR Tambo heist: Duo to find out if they'll be granted bail
-
Sentencing to start in Rhodes Park double murder trial
-
Still no word from Presidency on Gordhan’s future
-
Dignitaries expected to pay last respects to Ahmed Kathrada
-
Powerball results: Tuesday 28 March 2017
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.