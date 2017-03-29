Western Cape govt to monitor Sassa grant payments

Doubts were cast over Sassa’s operations after it failed to appoint a new service provider to take over from Cash Paymaster Services.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says due to the South Africa Social Security Agency's (Sassa) track record, it will be conducting site visits to ensure beneficiaries receive their payments on Monday.

Doubts were cast over Sassa’s operations after it failed to appoint a new service provider to take over from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), whose contract was supposed to end this March.

The Constitutional Court, however, recently extended the contract with CPS for a further 12 months.

Social Development MEC Albert Fritz says: “Because of Sassa’s track record, we want to ensure that money is paid on 3 April and to check that machines are working. These are the experiences we’ve had over the years.”

The Social Development Department and Sassa announced that payments would be made on 3 April as 1 April falls on a Saturday.

“Considering that 1 April 2017 is a Saturday and for this reason, as in all occasions when the grant payment date falls over a weekend, Sassa pay points will not open.”

