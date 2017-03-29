[WATCH LIVE] Joe Mafela is laid to rest

Mourners will first gather at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus before the late actor is laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actor Joe Mafela will also be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

Mafela died in a car crash on the M1 in Johannesburg earlier this month. He was 75.

WATCH: Joe Mafela is laid to rest