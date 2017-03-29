Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Ahmed Kathrada funeral and memorial service

Ahmed Kathrada died on Tuesday at the age of 87 and will receive an official special funeral led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

FILE: Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: AFP.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A memorial and funeral service for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada will be held at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Kathrada died on Tuesday at the age of 87.

He will receive an official special funeral, which will be led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Jacob Zuma says he will not be attending Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial service and funeral in compliance with the wishes of the stalwart’s family.

Ramaphosa, however, is expected to read Kathrada's eulogy.

Before proceedings get underway, a political tribute will be delivered by former President Kgalema Motlanthe, who is also a part of the foundation.

Kathrada will be buried according to Muslim rites.

More in Local

