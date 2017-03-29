Sentencing to start in Rhodes Park double murder trial
Two women were raped and their husbands murdered while visiting the park in Kensington in 2015.
JOHANNESBURG – Sentencing proceedings of three men convicted of the 2015 Rhodes Park double murder and rape are expected to get underway in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Two women were raped and their husbands murdered while visiting the park in Kensington.
The convicted murderers were part of a gang of men who attacked the two couples.
On Tuesday, the court found the trio guilty of murder, rape and robbery.
Emotions ran high in court as Judge Papi Masopa found Admore Ndlovu, Thabo Nkala and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence guilty on all charges.
Masopa found that the convicted murderers lied under oath, adding that the trio forced the two men into the lake at the Rhodes Park with the intention of killing them.
The judge has also applauded police, particularly the local Community Policing Forum (CPF), who worked to track down the suspects.
The local CPF managed to get hold of CCTV footage of the gang from a nearby house, which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.
The case continues on Wednesday with arguments in mitigation of sentence.
(Edited Leeto M Khoza)
