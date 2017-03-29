'SA democracy being held to ransom by use of financial markets'
Faith Muthambi says the 'hysteria' around President Jacob Zuma's summoning of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is a collective, dishonest and deliberate amnesia.
JOHANNESBURG – Communications Minister Faith Muthambi says what she calls the hysteria around President Jacob Zuma's summoning of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is a collective, dishonest and deliberate amnesia.
She also claims in a column on the Daily Maverick website that South Africa's democracy is being held to ransom by the use of the financial markets.
The Communications Minister is known to be a close support of President Zuma, and has defied African National Congress (ANC) instructions by protecting Hlaudi Motsoneng and the former South African Broadcasting Corporation board.
She has also refused to implement an ANC decision on digital terrestrial television.
In her column, she claims media, analysts and their owners have suggested Zuma has been emasculated. Muthambi then says that the media is asking South Africans to come to terms with their nation being whipped into line by foreign entities.
She says people are being told to prostrate themselves before the gods of the markets, the banks and the ratings agencies.
