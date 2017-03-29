Popular Topics
Reiger Park residents take to streets again, barricade road

Three weeks ago the same community took to the streets and accused the municipality of allocating RDP houses to foreigners.

Protesters barricade Gerry Oberholzer Street in Reiger Park during service delivery protests over housing. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Protesters barricade Gerry Oberholzer Street in Reiger Park during service delivery protests over housing. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
391 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police monitored a protest in Reiger Park and Ramaphosa informal settlement on the East Rand where the main road was barricaded with burning tyres and rubble on Wednesday morning.

Three weeks ago the same community took to the streets and accused the municipality of allocating RDP houses to foreigners while locals were still living in shacks.

WATCH: Reiger Park: We're tired. We’re going to shoot back

The police's Mavela Mosondo said the reasons for the latest protest were not clear.

“As for now there are no signs of violence, but the information we have received indicated that they’ll be marching to Boksburg’s centre.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

