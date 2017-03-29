Popular Topics
Rand continues to weaken amid Gordhan jitters

On Wednesday afternoon the rand continued to weaken steadily touching levels of R13,40 against the US dollar.

Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Markets may have reacted strongly to reports on the position of the Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Rand strength was negatively affected when President Jacob Zuma recalled Gordhan and his deputy from an international investment roadshow on Monday.

This reignited rumours that Gordhan may be axed.

At 4pm Wednesday, the rand continued to weaken steadily touching levels of R13,40 against the US dollar.
But the currency has since regained some ground.

This seemingly on the back of reports Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe and its Treasurer General Zwele Mkhize oppose alleged plans to remove Minister Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The Rand strengthened nearly 2% within an hour.

The bond market showed a similar trend, with the yield on the 2026 benchmark staging a 1.5% recovery over the same period.

Experts, however, remain cautious saying the volatility will only end once's there is more clarity around President Jacob Zuma's recall decision and certainty on Gordhan's future.

