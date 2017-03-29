Ramatlhodi hopes Zuma will consider SA on Gordhan matter

Ramatlhodi says while it’s not his place to speak on the matter, he hopes those behind a possible Cabinet reshuffle are mindful of what’s good for the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says he hopes President Jacob Zuma makes a decision that will favour South Africans amid speculation that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan could be fired.

Zuma this week ordered Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas to abandon their international investor roadshow in the United Kingdom and United States and return home immediately.

They arrived back in the country on Tuesday but the reason for the recall remains unclear.

“Well, it’s not my brief to do that but I hope those who make decisions consider the interests of the country.”

