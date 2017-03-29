Politicians remember Ahmed Kathrada for his integrity

Tributes continue to pour in for the former Rivonia trialist who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

JOHANNESBURG – Former and current politicians have remembered the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada for his integrity, commending him for his contribution to the fight against apartheid.

Tributes continue to pour in for the former Rivonia trialist who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87.

His partner Barbara Hogan, who served as Minister of Public Enterprise, received guests at their Killarney home on Tuesday, including deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.

Ramaphosa spoke of Kathrada’s strong values.

“He was in prison for 26 years and he was only free for 27 years. And for this, we see a person’s life which was just dedicated to making sure that our people are free, making sure that we have this democracy.”

Manuel related his fond memories of Kathrada.

“My personal contact with him goes back to 1985 when I was in Pollsmoor and he went past my cell, said hello to me and asked me to be strong on his way to a hospital.”

Kathrada will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of dignitaries, including members of the African National Congress (ANC)’ s top six are expected to pay their last respects at the burial of the struggle stalwart.

On Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma declared a special official funeral for the liberation activist but it’s unclear whether he will be attending Wednesday's proceedings.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has denied barring the president from being at the cemetery and has only indicated that Zuma would not be a speaker at the service.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe is expected to give a political tribute to Kathrada before the funeral proceedings get underway.

The foundation CEO Neeshan Balton says: “The funeral will be at Westpark Cemetery at 10am and then there will be other tributes from various other sectors there. There will be an interfaith service, culminating in a Muslim prayer and Muslim burial.”

Ramaphosa will lead the state’s special official memorial on Wednesday.

GALLERY: Ahmed Kathrada: A life in pictures

MBEKI PAYS TRIBUTE

At the same time, former President Thabo Mbeki says the real tribute to Kathrada would be a continuation of discussions between the ANC and its veterans, including convening a consultative conference ahead of the party’s policy conference in June.

He says Kathrada demonstrated his commitment to bettering the party and ultimately the country by fearlessly voicing his dissatisfaction, while staying on as a member of the ANC.

“ANC veterans and ANC leadership engaged one another in order to come out with solutions.”

When asked about details surounding Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, he didn’t go into details about his thoughts or knowledge and he said he will wait and see what government does.

“I don’t what this thing is all about. I really wouldn’t want to speculate about it, I think we just have to wait and see what the government does.”

LISTEN: Ahmed Kathrada: A gentle freedom warrior

KATHRADA NEVER GAVE UP ON ANC

An emotional Mbeki said Kathrada's death is a major and painful loss to South Africa.

Mbeki said the country has lost one of the loyal giants of the struggle.

He also said Kathrada never gave up on the ANC despite its leadership troubles.

“Kathy, for all of these years that he’s been in the struggle, he’s been very loyal to the struggle, its objectives and outcomes. The fact that he would stay in the ANC despite being very critical of the leadership and things that have gone wrong, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

The former president said Kathrada’s death should not hinder the vital discussion between ANC veterans and leaders on ways to fix the party’s current problems.

Mbeki said Kathrada would have wanted the process to continue and ultimately succeed.

“I must say that he was quite fearless in terms of his determination to confirm what was wrong in the ANC.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)