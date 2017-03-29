Police nab 3 in EC dagga bust

The suspects will appear in the Stutterheim magistrates court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

CAPE TOWN – Three people have been arrested for being in the possession of dagga worth more than R130, 000 in Stutterheim.

Police followed up on a tip-off, and found the drugs hidden at a house earlier on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged between 27 and 31, will appear in the Stutterheim magistrates court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The police's Siphokazi Mawisa said: “On their arrival the police officers discovered a suitcase full of dagga. There were thirty-eight plastic bags full of dagga and a bag filled with loose dagga to the street value of R136, 800. The suspects were in the house and were immediately arrested and charged.”