OR Tambo heist: Duo to find out if they'll be granted bail

JOHANNESBURG – Two suspects arrested in connection with the OR Tambo International Airport heist will find out on Wednesday if they will be released on bail.

Thando Sonqishe and Prince Dube maintain that the State has no evidence to link them to the multi-million rand robbery when security guards at the airport were held up more than two weeks ago.

But the State has argued that cash stolen from the crime scene was found in the possession of the two suspects’ girlfriends and that they had admitted to being part of a plan to make the getaway cars look like police vehicles.

Police say Sonqishe tried to escape when they entered his home in Centurion by jumping on the roof and then hiding on the roof of his neighbour’s home.

Sonqishe criticised the police’s conduct in his affidavit, saying his home and three vehicles - including his Lamborghini - were photographed, giving the false impression that he had bought the sports car with the stolen cash.

Prosecutor Pieter Erasmus argued that about R13,000 from the airport heist was found at his girlfriend’s house and he’s wanted for other armed robberies.

Dube, who claims he earns R400,000 per month exhibiting stands, is unemployed according to the State and has a false South African identity document.

Police also found R1 million under Dube’s girlfriend’s washing machine.

Both men have been accused of modifying the getaway vehicles and wearing SAPS uniforms during the heist.

They will appear alongside their co-accused on Wednesday, who will also be applying for bail.

