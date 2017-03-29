NPA charges Mpumalanga principal for assaulting pupil
14-year-old Siphamandla Choma, who died recently, didn’t return to school last year after his spine was injured in the assault.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it is ready to charge the Mpumalanga principal who allegedly beat a pupil so badly last year, that he died from his injuries.
Fourteen-year-old Siphamandla Choma didn’t return to the Manyano Primary School in Middleburg last year after his spine was injured in the assault, which occurred after he had apparently stolen R150.
The NPA says the matter has been placed on the court roll with a date still to be finalised.
The NPA’s Monica Nyuswa said they’ve received the case docket from the investigating officers and the principal will be summoned after the date is set by the court.
“As the NPA we have received the docket, internal processes have been finalised and the accused is charged with assault with grievous bodily harm. The matter will be placed on the roll shortly.”
She added while the authority understands that the learner has since died, the NPA will have to study the post-mortem report to establish if his death is related to the assault.
The Mpumalanga Education Department has also charged the principal with misconduct internally and says the disciplinary process has already begun.
