Nathi Mthethwa: Joe Mafela broke barriers during apartheid
Mthethwa says Mafela, in his own way, effected a quiet revolution which said that black lives matter. He spoke at Mafela’s funeral at the University of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says actor Joe Mafela broke barriers, especially during apartheid, expanding the possibilities for black actors.
Mafela’s funeral is taking place at the University of Johannesburg and will soon proceed to the Westpark Cemetery, although there has been a delay because of struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral at the same place.
Friends and family say Mafela will be remembered for his good humour and open heart.
WATCH: Joe Mafela is laid to rest
Mthethwa says Mafela, in his own way, effected a quiet revolution which said black lives matter.
“He celebrated our diversity and unity as South Africans. Mafela was versatile and generous to the core.”
He says Mafela fought a system that sought to denigrate black lives.
“Because for the first time, black characters were being depicted on their own terms.”
Mafela was 75-years-old when he died in a car crash two weeks ago.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
