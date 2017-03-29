March in memory of Stacha Arendse to be held in Mitchells Plain
The 11-year-old girl’s body was found on a soccer field along Swartklip Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A march in memory of slain Stacha Arendse will be held in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
The 11-year-old girl’s body was found on a soccer field along Swartklip Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning following an extensive search by police and community members.
She was reported missing on Monday night.
A 31-year-old man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the child’s murder.
It’s believed he lives in the same area.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Stacha Arendse’s body was found behind Swartklip centre in Mitchells Plain. The suspect will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court once charged.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Truck driver dies after car goes down Van Rhyn Mountain Pass
-
[WATCH] How you bring a Grand Piano to the top of Table Mountain
-
Fuel price drop on the cards
-
Chaos mars Masina’s State of the City address
-
BLSA warns axing Gordhan will hit South Africans hardest
-
OR Tambo heist probe 'extended beyond SA borders'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.