March in memory of Stacha Arendse to be held in Mitchells Plain

The 11-year-old girl’s body was found on a soccer field along Swartklip Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A march in memory of slain Stacha Arendse will be held in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

The 11-year-old girl’s body was found on a soccer field along Swartklip Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning following an extensive search by police and community members.

She was reported missing on Monday night.

A 31-year-old man has been taken in for questioning in connection with the child’s murder.

It’s believed he lives in the same area.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Stacha Arendse’s body was found behind Swartklip centre in Mitchells Plain. The suspect will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court once charged.”

