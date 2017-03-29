Mantashe explains why he remained seated during standing ovation

Kgalema Motlanthe’s speech, with a quote of Ahmed Kathrada requesting Jacob Zuma to step down, got a standing ovation at the struggle stalwart's funeral service today.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe says he didn’t stand up when Kgalema Motlanthe quoted Ahmed Kathrada’s call for the president to resign, because in difficult times, one has to take leadership.

Motlanthe’s speech got a standing ovation from many in the crowd at the struggle stalwart’s funeral on Wednesday, including several Cabinet ministers.

'Uncle Kathy' died on Tuesday at the age of 87 after undergoing surgery on his brain.

When he was asked why he didn’t stand up alongside many of his comrades, Mantashe said: “If you want to be just popular, all you can do is to sell ice cream because you will ring the bell and kids will run after you. You don’t do that when you’re in leadership.”

And he added: “That’s why I had to sit down, relax but not angry.”

But treasurer general Zweli Mkhize is singing a different tune.

“We do understand that people will respond to issues because of concerns they might be having.”

Pravin Gordhan did stand up, along with Aaron Motsoaledi, while Cyril Ramaphosa, Thabo Mbeki, Nkosasana Dlamini-Zuma and Graca Machel all remained seated.

The finance minister says if he is fired by the president, he will start a new chapter.

TOP SIX DIVIDED

The top six of the ANC are divided down the middle on whether to remove Gordhan, two sources told Reuters.

President Zuma, who is part of the top six wants to replace Gordhan and has the support of Chairwoman Baleka Mbete and Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte, the sources said.

Ramaphosa, Mantashe and Mkhize want Gordhan to remain and have expressed their opinion to Zuma, the sources said.

Zuma does not need the support of the top six to hire and fire ministers but should top ANC members openly criticise his decision it would likely weaken his position in the party.

