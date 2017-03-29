Gordhan’s lawyers question why Guptas won’t withdraw case
Counsel for the Oakbay group of companies told the court they don’t dispute that Pravin Gordhan is not authorised to intervene in the matter with the banks.
PRETORIA - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal team has questioned why the Gupta-owned companies have not withdrawn their opposition to his court application if they genuinely agree, as they’ve claimed, with the position he’s taken with respect to the banks.
Gordhan has approached the High Court in Pretoria to have it rule that he’s not authorised to interfere in the Guptas’ fight with the banks.
Between December 2015 and April last year, the big four banks closed the accounts of the Gupta-owned companies, which prompted the family’s request that the minister intervene.
Counsel for the Oakbay group of companies told the court they don’t dispute that Gordhan is not authorised to intervene in the matter with the banks.
Gordhan’s Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett asked why the companies simply don’t withdraw their opposition, but there has been no explanation.
“It’s like something which is out of Alice in Wonderland, to be in a situation where it’s not like they’re saying. It’s a contested aspect, the jury is out or the judges are out.”
The banks are scheduled to make their submissions when the matter resumes on Wednesday morning.
