Funeral service for Joe Mafela underway at UJ Soweto campus
Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has joined local legends such as Don Mattera, Lillian Dube and other actors at the service.
JOHANNESBURG – The funeral service of iconic actor Joe Mafela is underway at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus on Wednesday morning.
The procession is expected to move to the Westpark Cemetery where Mafela will be laid to rest.
Family, friends and fans of the veteran actor say they will miss his joy, laughter and open heart the most.
Dube says although his passing is sad, today is about love and humility.
“You know what, Maya Angelou said you will never forget how a person made you feel. Joe made us feel good about ourselves, that’s what I’m going to remember.”
#JoeMafelaFuneral Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa at funeral of the legendary South African actor. KS pic.twitter.com/UGD8tiZmiT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017
#JoeMafelaFuneral underway at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus. KS pic.twitter.com/eDVQWBLYqP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017
Mafela died earlier this month in a car crash on the M1 Highway in Johannesburg.
His family have also paid tribute to struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada who will also be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Joe Mafela is laid to rest
