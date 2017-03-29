Faulty traffic lights causing gridlock traffic in Sandton

Traffic lights are short timing at Sandton and Grayston Drive as well as Sandton Drive and William Nicol.

JOHANNESBURG - There’s growing frustration in Sandton on Wednesday evening, with faulty traffic lights causing gridlock traffic in the CBD.

Many motorists have been inching forward along Rivonia Road and Fredman Drive for a while.

Traffic lights are short timing at Sandton and Grayston Drive as well as Sandton Drive and William Nicol.

Authorities are appealing for patience.