Deulofeu and video technology help Spain tame France

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Deulofeu and video technology help Spain tame France

David Silva put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot on 68 minutes after Deulofeu was fouled in the box by France defender Laurent Koscielny.

Soccer ball in a net. Picture: sxc.hu.
Soccer ball in a net. Picture: sxc.hu.
57 minutes ago

PARIS – Spain’s Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.

David Silva put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot on 68 minutes after Deulofeu was fouled in the box by France defender Laurent Koscielny.

The on-loan AC Milan winger then converted a Silva cross nine minutes later, but was flagged offside. The goal, however, was awarded after German referee Felix Zwayer asked the video assistant to check the decision.

France striker Antoine Griezmann, who plays in Spain with Atletico Madrid, had hit the back of the net with a header early in the second half, but his effort was disallowed after the video referee correctly said defender Layvin Kurzawa, who was involved in the move, was offside.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA