Deulofeu and video technology help Spain tame France
David Silva put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot on 68 minutes after Deulofeu was fouled in the box by France defender Laurent Koscielny.
PARIS – Spain’s Gerard Deulofeu scored one and created another but had to share the limelight with the video assistant referee in a 2-0 friendly win over France in Paris on Tuesday.
The on-loan AC Milan winger then converted a Silva cross nine minutes later, but was flagged offside. The goal, however, was awarded after German referee Felix Zwayer asked the video assistant to check the decision.
France striker Antoine Griezmann, who plays in Spain with Atletico Madrid, had hit the back of the net with a header early in the second half, but his effort was disallowed after the video referee correctly said defender Layvin Kurzawa, who was involved in the move, was offside.
