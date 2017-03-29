City of CT’s tariff increase plan targets water guzzlers
Capetonians who still use too much water could see their utility bill increase by 19% come July.
This is one of the tariff increases proposals contained in the City of Cape Town’s draft budget for the 2017/18 financial year.
Mayor Patricia de Lille tabled the proposed financial plan during a full sitting of the city council on Wednesday.
The City of Cape Town is proposing a 19% hike for water and sanitation tariffs, just over 3% for electricity and 6.5% for refuse collection.
Our proposed rates and tariff structure for 2017/18 is as follows: #CTCouncil pic.twitter.com/YxzoGPCWGl— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) March 29, 2017
But Mayco member for Finance Johan van der Merwe says residents adhering to water restrictions will pay less than the proposed increase.
“Only those who are using in excess of 50 kilolitres will see a 19.19% hike in July if the proposed rates are approved in May.”
Van der Merwe has indicated that the higher than CPI increases for water and sanitation is part of the city's plan to ensure water security and to speed up maintenance programmes.
The budget will go for public comment from next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
