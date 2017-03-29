Popular Topics
Chaos mars Masina’s State of the City address

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was forced to deliver his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers after chaos erupted inside.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivering his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina delivering his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina was forced to deliver his State of the City address outside the municipal chambers after chaos erupted inside.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members tabled a vote of no confidence against the mayor, but the debate nearly turned into a fist fight between the EFF and the African National Congress (ANC).

The speaker called in the Ekurhuleni metro police to restore order, but the situation escalated as members became violent.

In a video sent to Eyewitness News, EFF members can be seen clashing with Ekurhuleni metro police, some using chairs and water bottles as weapons.

WATCH: Fists fly in Ekurhuleni legislature.

The speaker had requested EFF members to stop disrupting the extraordinary meeting, but the members said it was their right to stand on points of order.

Despite allocating some time for calm to be restored, members of the chamber refused to allow the mayor to speak, prompting him to address officials outside.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

