Cabinet meeting wraps up, no clarity on what was discussed
The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.
PRETORIA - Wednesday evening’s Cabinet meeting in the capital has wrapped up with no clarity on what the African National Congress (ANC) top brass actually discussed.
Several official vehicles were seen leaving the Union Buildings.
The gathering was postponed for a few hours to allow ministers to attend the funeral of the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada earlier on Wednesday.
President Jacob Zuma’s motorcade left the Union Buildings. Ministers were also seen in their cars leaving the premises.
But it’s still unclear what was on the agenda for the meeting.
The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.
It said the only difference now is that it was postponed to start later on Wednesday to allow some ministers time to attended the funeral.
Cabinet spokesperson Donald Liphoko told Eyewitness News he can’t divulge what was on the agenda, but said there will be a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.
#Cabinet meeting seems to be done. We are seeing cars that look like those of officials leaving Union Buildings. CM #PravinGordhan pic.twitter.com/292myeolVi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017
#Cabinet #PravinGordhan Cars similar to those of officials leaving Union Buildings. CM pic.twitter.com/pjj7sI0A3b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017
#Cabinet meeting is now done. President Jacob Zuma has left Union Buildings. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/I32QoprekM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
City of CT moves to close the tap on 6kl free water
-
Sars customs officials intercept Ferrari F1 being smuggled into SA
-
Faulty traffic lights causing gridlock traffic in Sandton
-
UN: Lack of clean water poses extra threat to millions facing famine
-
NPA charges Mpumalanga principal for assaulting pupil
-
Rand continues to weaken amid Gordhan jitters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.