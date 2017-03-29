Cabinet meeting wraps up, no clarity on what was discussed

The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.

PRETORIA - Wednesday evening’s Cabinet meeting in the capital has wrapped up with no clarity on what the African National Congress (ANC) top brass actually discussed.

Several official vehicles were seen leaving the Union Buildings.

The gathering was postponed for a few hours to allow ministers to attend the funeral of the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada earlier on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma’s motorcade left the Union Buildings. Ministers were also seen in their cars leaving the premises.

But it’s still unclear what was on the agenda for the meeting.

The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.

It said the only difference now is that it was postponed to start later on Wednesday to allow some ministers time to attended the funeral.

Cabinet spokesperson Donald Liphoko told Eyewitness News he can’t divulge what was on the agenda, but said there will be a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

#Cabinet meeting seems to be done. We are seeing cars that look like those of officials leaving Union Buildings. CM #PravinGordhan pic.twitter.com/292myeolVi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017

#Cabinet #PravinGordhan Cars similar to those of officials leaving Union Buildings. CM pic.twitter.com/pjj7sI0A3b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017

#Cabinet meeting is now done. President Jacob Zuma has left Union Buildings. WATCH CM pic.twitter.com/I32QoprekM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)