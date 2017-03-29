Popular Topics
Cabinet meeting wraps up, no clarity on what was discussed

The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Screengrab/YouTube.
58 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Wednesday evening’s Cabinet meeting in the capital has wrapped up with no clarity on what the African National Congress (ANC) top brass actually discussed.

Several official vehicles were seen leaving the Union Buildings.

The gathering was postponed for a few hours to allow ministers to attend the funeral of the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada earlier on Wednesday.

President Jacob Zuma’s motorcade left the Union Buildings. Ministers were also seen in their cars leaving the premises.

But it’s still unclear what was on the agenda for the meeting.

The Presidency has indicated this was an ordinary routine meeting that happens twice in a month on Wednesdays.

It said the only difference now is that it was postponed to start later on Wednesday to allow some ministers time to attended the funeral.

Cabinet spokesperson Donald Liphoko told Eyewitness News he can’t divulge what was on the agenda, but said there will be a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

