BLSA warns axing Gordhan will hit South Africans hardest
Several business groups have said this week they are worried about any action that could be taken against Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG – Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is warning if President Jacob Zuma were to remove Pravin Gordhan from the finance ministry all South Africans would feel poorer.
Several business groups have said this week they are worried about any action that could be taken against Gordhan and warned that ratings agencies would take such an indication very seriously.
The organisation's board member Mark Lamberti says it's hard to understand why Zuma would want to take action against a finance team that is successful.
“There seems no feasible reason for why this should be disrupted right now. Of course in the absence of a feasible reason, people start to say there is an ulterior motive here.”
