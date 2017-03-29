BLSA warns axing Gordhan will hit South Africans hardest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

BLSA warns axing Gordhan will hit South Africans hardest

Several business groups have said this week they are worried about any action that could be taken against Gordhan.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan testified on behalf of National Treasury at the Fees Commission in Centurion, Pretoria on 3 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan testified on behalf of National Treasury at the Fees Commission in Centurion, Pretoria on 3 March 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) is warning if President Jacob Zuma were to remove Pravin Gordhan from the finance ministry all South Africans would feel poorer.

Several business groups have said this week they are worried about any action that could be taken against Gordhan and warned that ratings agencies would take such an indication very seriously.

The organisation's board member Mark Lamberti says it's hard to understand why Zuma would want to take action against a finance team that is successful.

“There seems no feasible reason for why this should be disrupted right now. Of course in the absence of a feasible reason, people start to say there is an ulterior motive here.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA