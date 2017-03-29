Bank quizzed over exclusion of executive in legal application

Standard Bank has asked the court to rule the entire executive is not permitted to intervene in its dispute with the Gupta companies.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has questioned why Standard Bank did not cite the executive in the order it seeks in relation to the Gupta companies, because it appears it is the subject of the relief being asked for.

The full bench is hearing the application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to have judges rule that he is not authorised to intervene in the Guptas fight with the banks.

Between December 2015 and April last year, the big four financial institutions cut ties with the Guptas, citing reputational risk.

Standard Bank says it supports Gordhan in his application, but has gone further and asked the court to rule the entire executive is not permitted to intervene in its dispute with the Gupta companies.

Judge Lebogang Modiba questioned who was the subject of the order Standard Bank is seeking.

Advocate Vincent Maleka argued that the relief sought is in fact directed at the Oakbay companies to prevent unlawful interference in the bank’s affairs.

But the judge was not convinced, and told counsel that it was clear that it was the executive that is the subject of the order, before questioning why they were not in court.

Maleka relied on case law to explain why each cabinet minister was not cited as parties.

