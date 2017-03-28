SA surfer says crossing Atlantic Ocean was worth it
Chris Bertish has arrived back in Cape Town after becoming the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board.
CAPE TOWN - South African big wave surfer Chris Bertish has arrived back in Cape Town after becoming the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board.
Bertish completed over two million strokes, with his journey beginning in Morocco and ending in Antigua.
It lasted 93 days and he covered more than 6,000 kilometers.
And it's all for a good cause as Bertish raised over R5 million for charity.
He says the grueling three-month long adventure was worth it.
“I sat there and watched these little kids get their faces put back together. I tell you what, every time I think about it, tears well up in my eyes. That is the passion and emotion that drives you through any obstacle or challenge that gets in your way.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Sport
-
India close on victory as Jadeja shines
-
Banging toilet door blamed for Rahm's poor chip shot
-
I should have taken time off after ‘mistake’ - Aaron Smith
-
India set for victory after Australia collapse
-
[LISTEN] Retired SA ref Ian Mcleod pays tribute to late Petrus Molemela
-
Lingard has heart set on extending Old Trafford deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.