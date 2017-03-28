SA surfer says crossing Atlantic Ocean was worth it

Chris Bertish has arrived back in Cape Town after becoming the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board.

CAPE TOWN - South African big wave surfer Chris Bertish has arrived back in Cape Town after becoming the first person to cross the Atlantic Ocean on a stand-up paddle board.

Bertish completed over two million strokes, with his journey beginning in Morocco and ending in Antigua.

It lasted 93 days and he covered more than 6,000 kilometers.

And it's all for a good cause as Bertish raised over R5 million for charity.

He says the grueling three-month long adventure was worth it.

“I sat there and watched these little kids get their faces put back together. I tell you what, every time I think about it, tears well up in my eyes. That is the passion and emotion that drives you through any obstacle or challenge that gets in your way.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)