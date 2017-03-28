Ramaphosa remembers ‘unassuming freedom fighter’ Ahmed Kathrada

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to a chorus of tributes to the man known to many simply as ‘Uncle Kathy’.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has remembered struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada as an unassuming freedom fighter, known for his wisdom and humility.

Ramaphosa has added his voice to a chorus of tributes to the man known to many simply as “Uncle Kathy”.

Kathrada passed away on Tuesday morning at the Donald Gordon Medical Centre.

He was 87.

Ramaphosa will lead a government delegation to Kathrada's special official funeral on Wednesday.

He says Kathrada’s wisdom, tolerance, humility, steadfastness and humour, earned him the love and respect of all South Africans.

#AhmedKathrada Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa shares some of his memories of Kathrada. CE pic.twitter.com/NvVlrtFkX1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2017

He says the stalwarts passing signals the loss of yet another giant of South Africa’s democracy.

“Kathrada’s passing away is a huge loss for all of us in South Africa. It’s another giant of our democracy and freedom who has departed and we all feel so hugely deprived of this man who sacrificed so much.”

Kathrada's foundation together with the Nelson Mandela Foundation are holding a briefing on Kathrada's passing.

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Advocate George Bizos are also in attendance.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says the sadness it feels at the news of Kathrada's death is inexpressible.

Referring to the struggle icon affectionately as “Mr K”, the foundation has described him as the embodiment of a promise for a liberatory future.

The foundation has lauded Kathrada for his activism and justice until his very last breath.

CEO Sello Hatang says even when Kathrada was frail he attended a Fees Must Fall protest.

“Again, that was Mr K, walking really slow saying ‘these young people need to know that we haven’t delivered’. I’m here to tell them that they must fight on so that the rest of us can deliver. So the expectation on us is we’ll deliver on education.”

#AhmedKathrada Stalwart George Bizos says he(Kathy) told the prosecutor "don't expect me say anything to help you get to my comrades " — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation has described Kathrada as an exemplary South African, who personified ethical leadership.

The foundation's Oupa Ngwenya says the most fitting tribute to Kathrada is to continue abiding by his values of common humanity.

“Their conviction to the struggle was tested through the incarceration for 26 year at Robben Island. After their release from prison, they still served the African National Congress and the government. Mlangeni’s message is their loss is shared with the country and the world that cherishes Kathrada’s commitment to deepening the non-racial struggle through his foundation.”

WATCH: Ahmed Kathrada dies at the age of 87

The FW de Klerk Foundation says the 87-year-old will leave an indelible mark on generations of South Africans.

The foundation called 'Uncle Kathy' a man of integrity who loved South Africa.

De Klerk adds Kathrada's commitment to non-racialism and reconciliation should serve as an example to all South Africans as racism remains prevalent.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, have also extended their condolences to Kathrada's family.

Tutu says the stalwart was a man of remarkable gentleness, modesty and steadfastness.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)