Gordhan at Pretoria High Court, confirms he's still Finance Minister

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is at the Pretoria High Court, and when asked by Eyewitness News whether he is still the Finance Minister, he said 'yes'.

Gordhan approached the court to have it declare that he does not have the power to intervene in the fight between Gupta-owned companies and the banks, after the country’s big four banks closed the Guptas’ business accounts, citing reputational risk.

He arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday morning after being ordered by President Jacob Zuma to cut short an international investor roadshow, prompting speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

