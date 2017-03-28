Gordhan at Pretoria High Court, confirms he's still Finance Minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Gordhan at Pretoria High Court, confirms he's still Finance Minister

Pravin Gordhan arrived back in SA on Tuesday morning after being ordered by President Jacob Zuma to cut short an international investor roadshow.

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas at the Pretoria High Court on 28 March 2017. Picture: Barry Batman/EWN.
Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas at the Pretoria High Court on 28 March 2017. Picture: Barry Batman/EWN.
29 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is at the Pretoria High Court, and when asked by Eyewitness News whether he is still the Finance Minister, he said 'yes'.

Gordhan approached the court to have it declare that he does not have the power to intervene in the fight between Gupta-owned companies and the banks, after the country’s big four banks closed the Guptas’ business accounts, citing reputational risk.

He arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday morning after being ordered by President Jacob Zuma to cut short an international investor roadshow, prompting speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

More details to follow.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA