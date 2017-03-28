Opposition parties reiterate call for Zille’s head over colonialism tweets

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Opposition parties reiterate call for Zille’s head over colonialism tweets

Members of the WC legislature are debating Zille's tweets following complaints from the ANC which accuses the premier of breaking her oath of office.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has reiterated its call for Premier Helen Zille to resign over her controversial tweets.

Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) are debating Zille's tweets following complaints from the ANC which accuses the premier of breaking her oath of office.

This is after Zille tweeted two weeks ago that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.

ANC caucus leader Khaya Magaxa referred to the premier as a colonialist and painted her as a person who supports a system that destroyed the lives of black people.

He says Zille must resign.

“Honourable Zille’s record in government is littered with piles of evidence that she is opposed to democracy. She doesn’t care that about the conditions of black people, except to use black people to gain votes.”

But Democratic Alliance MPL Masizole Mnqasela defended Zille.

“The Helen Zille that I know is honest, trustworthy, humble, ethical and above all a humanitarian.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Bernard Joseph also called on the premier to step down for the tweets, which he says have caused great offence.

LISTEN: Mmusi Maimane reacts to Helen Zille's tweets on colonialism

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA