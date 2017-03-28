Opposition parties reiterate call for Zille’s head over colonialism tweets
Members of the WC legislature are debating Zille's tweets following complaints from the ANC which accuses the premier of breaking her oath of office.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has reiterated its call for Premier Helen Zille to resign over her controversial tweets.
Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) are debating Zille's tweets following complaints from the ANC which accuses the premier of breaking her oath of office.
This is after Zille tweeted two weeks ago that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.
ANC caucus leader Khaya Magaxa referred to the premier as a colonialist and painted her as a person who supports a system that destroyed the lives of black people.
He says Zille must resign.
“Honourable Zille’s record in government is littered with piles of evidence that she is opposed to democracy. She doesn’t care that about the conditions of black people, except to use black people to gain votes.”
But Democratic Alliance MPL Masizole Mnqasela defended Zille.
“The Helen Zille that I know is honest, trustworthy, humble, ethical and above all a humanitarian.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Bernard Joseph also called on the premier to step down for the tweets, which he says have caused great offence.
