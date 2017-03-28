Mystery surrounds death of toddler at CT train station

Police have confirmed a two-year-old girl has died at Cape Town train station.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed a two-year-old girl has died at Cape Town train station.

The incident occurred on Monday.

The circumstances surrounding the toddler's death is however not known.

Metrorail in the Western Cape says they've no knowledge of it.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says an inquest has been opened.

“I can confirm that we’re investigating an inquest case after an incident which occurred at Cape Town train station where a baby girl, who was with her parents, died. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)