My tax affairs are confidential, Zuma tells DA

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says whether or not he declared the fringe benefits from the upgrades to his Nkandla home is between him and the taxman.

Zuma was responding to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

His written responses to questions about Nkandla and a possible commission of inquiry into the country’s banks were released by the Presidency a short while ago.

Zuma says his tax affairs are a confidential matter between him and the South African Revenue Service.

In response to another DA question, he says he’s not considering the appointment of a commission of inquiry into the banking or the financial services sector “at the moment”.

Meanwhile, in response to Congress of the People, Zuma went into detail about steps by the Department of Public Works to tighten up on procurement in the wake of the Nkandla scandal.

Of the officials implicated, one was given two months suspension without pay and a written warning after he admitted guilt to misconduct, Zuma said.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)